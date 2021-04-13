The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS-related Abuses has reconvened after a week-long Easter break.

Proceedings in the 66th siting began late, at about 11:30am owing to the late arrival of the legal team of the Nigeria Police Force, who are the respondents before the Panel.

The retired judge who chairs the eight-member body also asked parties and lawyers to do more in supporting the Panel, as it enters an extra three months given to it by the State Government to achieve its mandate, warning that it wouldn’t be as tolerant as it was during the hearing of Petitions over the past six months.

In its ruling delivered on Tuesday, the Panel struck out three petitions of sixty-four year old Taiwo Idehen and her two sons, Michael and Samuel, over an alleged torture and trauma by the Police in 2018.

The Petitions which were all consolidated into one, are seeking similar reliefs of compensation and punitive measures for the petitioners, against the erring officers who allegedly manhandled the family members on accusations of having a hand in the death of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Joseph Idehen, a husband and father to the three Petitioners.

As the petition was being heard at the last adjourned date, Police Counsel, Cyril Ejiofor raised a preliminary objection that the reliefs being sought are also being pursued before the Federal High Court, Lagos in an Enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights suit, while the subject matter of the case, involving an alleged murder of the deceased, was also pending at the Lagos State High Court.

In the Ruling, Justice Okuwobi held that in view of the findings, the petitions are an abuse of processes, and thereby sub judice (meaning they are already before a court of competent jurisdiction), which is outside the scope of the Panel.