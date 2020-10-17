Journalists, aides of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and some residents were today wounded by some hoodlums among ENDSARS Protesters in Osogbo.

The Governor who left Government House at Osogbo around 2pm to address the protesters at the Popular Olaiya Junction was attacked by hoodlums among the Protesters.

Vehicles of the Governor, his deputy, that of the Secretary to the State Government and Press Crew Bus among others were destroyed while those who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the Hospital.

The protesters later left Olaiya Junction and destroyed Government House Gate to gain access but were resisted by security operatives attached to the Government House.

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress in the state had issued a statement in the morning alleging that some known thugs of a political party have infiltrated the protesters with the aim of causing trouble.

Meanwhile the state Government has described the incident as a delibrate attempt on the life of the Governor.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, efforts by the Governor to calm the youths were futile as armed men and women started shooting and hurling stones at his vehicles.

The state described the attack as a premeditated attempt to take the life of the Governor and his deputy and some others.