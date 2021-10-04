Breaking News

Electricity consumers to experience blackout as Ikeja Electric upgrades equipment

Latest Breaking Business News in Nigeria Today: Electricity Consumers to experience blackout as Ikeja Electric to upgrade equipment Ikeja Electric Logo

Electricity consumers in some parts of Lagos State will have no choice but to endure power outage over the next eight weeks.

The power outage, which will run from 8am to 6 pm daily, will begin on October 11.

The Chief Technical Officer, Ikeja Electric (IE), Jide Kumapayi, who made this known in Lagos, explained that the reason is to enable the IE carry out an upgrade to the 132KVA conductors from Ogba to Ikeja.

He listed areas to be affected to include Oregun axis; Police Training College axis; Anifowoshe; Ojodu; Oba Akran; Magodo; Omole Phase 1 and Oke-Ira, among others.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

PSG beats Atalanta 2-1 in dramatic fashion to reach semi finals

TVCN
Aug 13, 2020

It was a dramatic finish in Lisbon as French giants PSG scored two quick (more…)

Burna Boy, bags back to back BRITs award nomination for International male Solo Artist

TVCN
Apr 6, 2021

Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy, has secured a back-to-back nomination in the International…

Delta Police confirm killing of Policeman, Soldier by gunmen in Sapele

TVCN
Jan 25, 2021

Court sentences two to death for killing 8-yr old girl in Rivers

TVCN
May 13, 2020

A State High Court has sentenced two men to death by hanging for the 2017 ritual killing of an 8 year…

TVC News Special Reports

Ikeja Electric inaugurates new Franchise Centres

17 Oct 2019 2.18 pm

 Ikeja Electric has inaugurated its first…

Continue reading

Ikeja electric, others advice customers on meter registration

13 Aug 2019 6.52 pm

Distribution companies operating in Nigeria…

Continue reading