The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has urged lawmakers to ensure that any legislation mandating electronic transmission of election results reflects Nigeria’s current digital and infrastructural realities.

In a statement, PeacePro acknowledged the ongoing national debate on mandatory live electronic transmission of election results, describing the objective of strengthening electoral integrity through digital technology as commendable but cautioning against adopting provisions that may be impractical.

The organisation cited data indicating uneven access to financial and internet infrastructure across the country, noting that about 300 of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas lack commercial bank branches, while roughly 301 LGAs still do not have reliable internet connectivity needed to support digital services such as electronic result transmission.

It added that the urban–rural digital divide remains significant, with internet access estimated at about 23 per cent in rural communities compared with 57 per cent in urban areas, and overall national internet usage standing at roughly 36 per cent of the population in 2024.

PeacePro stressed that weak connectivity in some LGAs does not necessarily mean all polling units are offline, but warned that a legal requirement for immediate electronic transmission from every polling unit without fallback options could create delays, loopholes, disputes and opportunities for manipulation.

The group recommended a more practical legal framework, including mandatory electronic upload of results within a defined time window, secure offline storage with automatic synchronisation once connectivity is available, satellite or alternative transmission channels at ward and LGA collation centres, and criminal penalties for refusal to upload or deliberate tampering with devices.

It further observed that fully live electronic transmission from every polling unit is rare globally, citing implementation challenges in countries such as Kenya, while noting that other nations deploy varied digital reporting systems that do not rely on instant transmission from all polling locations.

PeacePro maintained that credible elections in Nigeria require evidence-based legal reforms that balance transparency with infrastructural limitations, warning that unrealistic mandates could introduce legal, operational and electoral risks.

The organisation reaffirmed its support for secure, transparent and digitally enhanced elections, while rejecting proposals it described as unimplementable in areas lacking reliable internet and technological infrastructure.