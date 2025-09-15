Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has urged investors to take advantage of the state’s secure and peaceful environment, promising that his administration is fully committed to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s national tax reforms....

Speaking at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Conference Hall during the four-day 2025 Joint Tax Board Strategic Retreat, Oyebanji said Ekiti offers a stable, reform-minded government, a highly literate workforce and vast opportunities in agriculture, tourism, solid minerals and the Ekiti Knowledge Zone.

“I invite you to see Ekiti as a prime destination for investment,” he said. “We offer a secure and peaceful environment conducive to business growth.”

The governor praised President Tinubu’s reform agenda, describing it as courageous and visionary, and said the changes would shape Nigeria’s economic trajectory for years to come.

“We, in Ekiti State, are committed to implementing these national reforms effectively and efficiently,” Oyebanji said. “We recognise the importance of a robust tax system in driving economic growth and enhancing citizen welfare.”

He stressed that effective taxation remains the bedrock of infrastructure development, strengthened social welfare programmes and the nation’s long-term stability. He also urged participants at the retreat to develop a transparent, equitable and growth-oriented tax system to sustain national progress.