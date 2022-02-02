Ekiti APC governorship aspirant Opeyemi Bamidele formally rejects result of primary

One of the Governorship Aspirants under the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has formally rejected the result of the Gubernatorial Primary held on the 27th of January, saying the last is yet to be heard on the “Purported” Excercise and Result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He claims that the concerns are more fundamental than bias, and that if left unaddressed, they could jeopardize Nigeria’s democratic development.

Quoting the Constitution of the Party, Mr. Bamidele said “the resource persons to be responsible for the carrying out of Primary Election, and a Committee shall be inaugurated by the National Secretariat and will be responsible for the conduct of the Primary”

Advertisement

He questioned why the party’s constitution was not followed in Ekiti State, and why the Adhoc Staff used in the process were not APC members from other states other than Ekiti State, as stipulated in the procedures for conducting governorship primaries.

He stated that the Process was hijacked from the Badaru-led Committee in the State, and all returning officers that served at the election were campaign managers, Promoters, and enthusiasts of Biodun Oyebanji, one of the Aspirants.

Advertisement

He claimed that 11 of the 16 returning officers who were used in the Primary Election were with Mr Biodun Oyebanji when he got his Nomination form at the Party Secretariat.

Bamidele further stated that materials intended for distribution did not follow standards, which state that they should be distributed in the presence of 8 aspirants’ agents, the INEC, and security chiefs to avoid compromise, but this was not the case.

Advertisement

As a result, he declared that there was no Primary Election in Ekiti State, describing the 700 votes allotted to him as “laughable,” despite having received over a million votes as a member of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

He however called on his supporters to remain calm and allow the Law to take it’s due course as he reveals that his ambition does not deserve the blood of any Ekiti Person

Advertisement

On his next line of action, MOB said those who are celebrating should do so with caution as he will engage all Political miss to regain the Mandate.

Advertisement

Advertisement