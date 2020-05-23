At least eight inmates of a prison in Mexico’s central state of Jalisco have died and another eight prisoners hospitalized with injuries following a violent clash, officials said.

State security officials say , three people were killed by firearms and four others died from beatings during the incident at the jail. The eight person had died in hospital.

They added that ​the fight broke out as inmates participated in a sports activity and that​ jail officials ​ ​never lost control of the facility or were threatened.

Two firearms and a homemade explosive device were recovered in the incident.

Five people were detained for having a possible role in the confrontation and as part of the investigation, authorities said they would ​probe whether any public officials were involved.