At least eight inmates of a prison in Mexico’s central state of Jalisco have died and another eight prisoners hospitalized with injuries following a violent clash, officials said.
State security officials say , three people were killed by firearms and four others died from beatings during the incident at the jail. The eight person had died in hospital.
They added that the fight broke out as inmates participated in a sports activity and that jail officials never lost control of the facility or were threatened.
Two firearms and a homemade explosive device were recovered in the incident.
Five people were detained for having a possible role in the confrontation and as part of the investigation, authorities said they would probe whether any public officials were involved.