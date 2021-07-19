The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid El Kabir Sallah, asking motorists to take safety precautions throughout the celebration.

This was stated in the Corps Marshal’s Sallah message, in which he assured the public that the FRSC’s continuing special patrol across the country was aimed to promote safety, orderliness, and discipline among road users before, during, and after the celebration.

In the press release issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi while felicitating with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Sallah celebration, urged them to learn from the discipline and trustworthiness exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim as is observed through the sacrifices by always showing discipline and consideration for other road users while to avoid the menace of road traffic crashes.

According to him, Oyeyemi specifically reminded members of the public that, as has been the FRSC’s tradition during festive periods, adequate operational measures have been put in place across the country, including deployments of monitors from the Corps’s National Headquarters, to create a safer road environment for all road travelers toward a safe and smooth celebration.

He added that the special patrol teams have been given strict directives not to tolerate act of indiscipline by recalcitrant drivers, warning that appropriate sanctions would be applied against any violators of traffic rules and regulations during the special operations to serve as deterrence for others.

Mr. Kazeem added that as part of the Corps’ commitment to keeping the roads safer during the celebration, the Corps Marshal has given directives to the teams to put special focus on certain identified offences including Wrongful Overtaking, Use of Phone while Driving, Drivers Licence Violation, Lane indiscipline while they would embark on prompt removal of rickety vehicles; obstructions from the road and sanctioning of drivers with expired/ worn out tyres and those that operate without spare tyre among other offences.

The Corps Marshal enjoined members of the public to cooperate fully with the patrol teams and other volunteers that are joining in the operations, stressing that they should not hesitate to report cases of road mishaps and other emergencies to the FRSC through the national emergency number: 122 or directly to the studios of the National Traffic Radio (NTR) through numbers 08056294021 or 08056295022 for prompt response.

Oyeyemi wishes all Nigerians happy and safe Eid El Kabir Sallah celebration.