Religious and political leaders in Jigawa State have called on Nigerians to reject corruption, uphold moral values, and embrace agriculture as a solution to hunger and economic hardship.

At the Eid prayer ground in Dutse, the Deputy Chief Imam of Dutse Central Mosque, Dr Musa Bala, warned that corruption remains a major threat to Nigeria’s stability.

He described it as a destructive force fueling economic hardship, political unrest, and insecurity across the country.

Dr Bala urged Nigerians to uphold moral values and live by the principles of honesty and accountability.

He called on leaders at all levels to introduce policies that will ease the nation’s socio-economic burdens.

Also speaking at the prayer ground, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi urged Muslims to dedicate their time to prayers for the peace and progress of Nigeria and Jigawa State in particular.

The governor emphasised the importance of agriculture, urging citizens to view it as a business and a reliable path to food security.

He said the state government had prioritised the sector by procuring hundreds of tractors, combine harvesters and planters, and by distributing free fertilisers to farmers to boost productivity.

He added that it is time for Nigerians to reduce their dependence on government and take greater responsibility for their livelihoods.