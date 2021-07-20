Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has commended the people of the state for their support and cooperation ensuring peace, unity and security in the state.

He also lauded the various security agencies in the state for their sacrifice, courage and commitment in ensuring the state remains peaceful, safe and secure.

Bello stated this on Tuesday after observing Eid-al-Kabir prayers alongside other Muslim faithful at his country- home Agassa, Okene Local Government Area of the state.

While felicitating with Muslims around the world, Bello restated his commitment to sustaining the drive for the development, peaceful coexistence and inclusive governance.

He urged the people to continue to live peacefully with each other.

“We must live in peace, mutual coexistence and in unity with ourselves. We are obliged to also provide information to the law enforcement agencies to help in routing criminals out of the state.

“We have to play our part as citizens by choosing to live in peace and harmony at all times. We are to complement efforts of government by exposing criminal elements among us,” he noted.

The governor extolled the gallantry and patriotism of the nation’s security forces, noting that,” our security agencies are capable, strong, able and willing to rout and tame criminals from our land”.

His administration, the governor maintained, is scaling up the process of governance through massive investment in infrastructure across the state as well as renewed priority to human capital development.

He, however, urged the people to work hard, as government would not have the capacity to pull them completely out of poverty.

“We are collaborating with investors who are investing in ethanol. We have extracted the commitment of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to invest in a bio-fuel refinery in the state. Our people are encouraged to take advantage of the many initiatives of the government to boost farming and agricultural activities to produce the raw materials needed by these industrial outfits when they fully take off,” he revealed.

On the lingering issues of electronic transmission of votes in the Electoral Act, Bello expressed his belief in the ability of the National Assembly to reflect the wishes of Nigerians in all they do.

He, however, pointed out that no Nigerian should be disenfranchised, as votes must count after elections.

“Over 50 per cent of the country doesn’t have effective telecommunication coverage. We must take this into cognisance and not rush ourselves in emulating a democracy that is over 200 years old. I believe we should allow the system to grow at the pace that it should,” he admonished.