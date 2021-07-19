The National leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warmest greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and around the world as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

The former Lagos governor in a statement he personally signed on Monday, Mr Tinubu said as we celebrate Eid, we must, therefore, beseech Almighty Allah to protect the weak, feed the poor and give us the courage and wisdom to subdue and defeat those who would do violence and destruction to the innocent.

On this occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, I extend warmest greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and around the world. We give utmost gratitude to Almighty Allah SWT for His munificent blessings and abiding love for all mankind.

As we celebrate let us never forget the reason for Eid-el- Kabir. We commemorate an act of complete faith in Allah and His instructions unto us. Thus, let celebrate but may we also dedicate ourselves to greater adherence and obedience to the compassionate and spiritually nourishing commands of Almighty Allah.

Celebrate yes, but let us not forget the poor and vulnerable among us. Reach out to give solace and succour to those unable to help themselves. Show brotherly concern and compassion to all. To be a good Muslim is to be a caring and generous human being. The challenges that we face as a nation call upon us to adhere even more closely to Allah’s commands so that we may overcome these challenges and continue to build the just and prosperous society destined for us.

We pray for our gallant soldiers and other security agents confronting these agents of evil people. we pray for the unity and stability of this country. Let us also remember President Muhammadu Buhari, our governors and other leaders in our prayers so that they can continue to confront and surmount the challenges facing this country so that together we can enjoy the benefits of a better Nigeria.

Once again, I wish Muslims and indeed all Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Kabir.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

July 19, 2021