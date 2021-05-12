National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians not to forget the great lessons learned in the holy month of Ramadan.

In his Eid-el-Fitri Message titled “Let Righteous Acts, Efforts of Ramadan Continue to Guide Our Actions” Asiwaju said an essential lesson that Ramadan teaches is love and compassion which Nigerians should also demonstrate to all-friends, strangers, fellow Muslims as well as those of other faiths or beliefs.

Tinubu said ‘’As Muslims, we have fasted and prayed in a special way during this holy month. We have sacrificed.

This act of sacrifice in abstaining from food, drink, and otherworldly things from dawn to dusk, is not simply a ritual to be performed so that we may seem religious or pious to others. We abstain from these ordinary things to strengthen our patience, forbearance, perseverance, and tolerance. We do so as a sign of complete devotion to and love for Allah and in total appreciation of His mercy toward us.’’

“Now that the holy month of Ramadan is ending, we must counsel ourselves not to forget its great lessons. We must be better than we were before. We must treat each other with more compassion and understanding. We must build a better society free from want, violence and hatred. We must never condone and tolerate the works and words of those who would do evil or who would pit brother against brother, Nigerian against Nigerian.

“The righteous acts and efforts of Ramadan must guide our actions and conduct going forward. Let us put politics aside and continue to pray to Almighty Allah for our country and all its people.

Asiwaju encouraged everyone to remember President Muhammadu Buhari and his government in their prayers that they may be given the requisite strength and wisdom to protect the nation, defeat the challenges that confront us and help establish Nigeria as a more prosperous and just land.

“Let us pray for our brave soldiers and security agents confronting insurgents and bandits. We must keep in close remembrance those whose lives have been lost to or impaired by either the violence of terrorism as well as to those who have been lost to or harmed by the global pandemic that is Covid-19. May we see an end to this disease and its consequences in no distant time.”

“Not only must we pray for good things, we must also act in a better way. We must dedicate ourselves to performing the compassionate and benign things that lie within the power of each of us to do in order to give peace and improve the lives of the people around us. This is the true message and meaning of Ramadan and of Islam itself

“As we commemorate the end of the hold month, may Allah (SWT) grant us His full blessings. May long life and happiness be upon you all. May He accept our prayers and all Ramadan efforts as act of Ibadah. Amin.

Happy Eid-el-fitri! he added.