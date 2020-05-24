President Muhammadu Buhari is encouraging Muslims to keep their spirits up in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was contained in his Sallah message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The President noted that for the first time in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the people’s spiritual, social and economic lives.

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, “this year’s fasting period was particularly challenging for Muslims because they have to forgo many important aspects of their daily worship, including the routine congregational prayer, recitation and interpretation of the Holy Qur’an as well as traveling for the lesser pilgrimage to Makkah.”

President Buhari also appealed for the understanding and cooperation of other Nigerians “whose businesses and means of livelihoods have been badly affected by the prolonged lockdown measures .