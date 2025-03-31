Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike on Sunday, led a delegation of Abuja residents to the presidential villa to pay Sallah homage to President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu commended Nyesom Wike for his efforts in transforming the landscape of the FCT and creating opportunities for growth and prosperity.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohamed Idris, and other prominent FCT indigenes were also present at the Sallah homage.

The President’s generous assessment of the FCT minister’s performance may just be a stimulus for Nyesom Wike to do more as the federal capital gets set to commemorate its 50 years anniversary, in 2026.

The FCT Minister was particularly grateful for the President’s approval to remove the ministry from the Single Treasury Account, which has been a major drawback in the quest for rapid development.

President Tinubu has also made several concessions to the FCT Ministry which helped strengthen the governance structure in the administration of the federal capital.

This Sallah Homage of FCT residents is a tradition that has been sustained for many years and it provides a platform for the president to interact directly with critical stakeholders in the federal capital.