Police Affairs Minister Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi joined other Muslims faithful to observed the two raka’at eid prayers to mark the Eid el-fitr celebration in Wamakko local government area of Sokoto.

The minister was joined by former Sokoto state governor and Senator representing Sokoto north Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Executive Secretary police Trust Fund, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and other top politicians in the state .

The prayers was led by the Chief Imam of Wamakko Imam Shehu Ardo

In his sermon the imam harped on the need to promote, peace, unity and cooperation among people of diverse culture and belief in the country.

He also called for prayers for the country for immediate solution to the current security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Also present at the is the Sokoto state chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Isah Sadiq Achida, among other politicians and Islamic scholars.