Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has called on all Nigerians to take advantage of the occasion of Ramadan to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for the peace, security, unity and progress of the country.

This was contained in his Sallah message, as he felicitated with the Muslim faithful, stating that the religious event has great impact on the nation’s efforts in surmounting its security, socio-economic and public health challenges.

The Governor urged Nigerians to continue to trust in God and embrace the cherished virtues of love, charity, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

He wished Muslims the blessings of Allah and advised Nigerians on peaceful celebration.

Ugwuanyi advised that the celebration should be conducted under strict adherence to all precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).