The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, urging them to continue to pray for the country and its leaders.

Speaker Abbas urged the Islamic faithful to continue to imbibe the virtues of the Holy Month, which include piety, sacrifice, charity, discipline among others.

He enjoined Muslims to continue to be their brother’s keepers and maintain peace and order.

The Speaker, on his Sallah message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said it is a double fortune for Nigeria and the world as a whole as Muslims observed Ramadan and Christians observed the Lent about the same time.

While praying to Allah (SWT) to accept the prayers and supplications offered during the fasting season, Speaker Abbas sought divine intervention in the affairs of the nation.

“May the lessons learnt during the Holy Month of Ramadan remain in us forever,” the Speaker said.

He wished Muslims a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.