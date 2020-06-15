Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity has announced a hike in electricity tariff by 19 per cent from July,2020

This is the seventh increase in prices since the government of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took power in 2014,

According to the New Khaleej website, the Coronavirus pandemic has put pressure on the government budget as global tourism has come to a halt, leading to a reduction in foreign reserves.

Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy had announced earlier that it would raise electricity rates in the fiscal year 2019-2020 starting June by between 3.7 per cent and 39 per cent for households, depending on consumption levels; and between 6.6 per cent and 21.7 per cent for businesses.