The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has secured the final forfeiture of N827,679,098.32 (Eight Hundred and Twenty-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-Nine Thousand, Ninety-Eight Naira, Thirty-Two Kobo) from Flank Power Resources Limited and GMFD Ventures Limited.

Both firms are linked to contractors with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Details Later