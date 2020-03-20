The trial of Aisha Alkali Wakil (popularly called Mama Boko Haram), who is facing a-3 count amended charge for the offence of cheating and obtaining by false pretence before Justice Aisha Kumaliya commenced on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with the EFCC, presenting its first witness, Ali Tijjani.

The first defendant, Wakil who is the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (NGO) alongside Prince Lawal Shoyade and Tahiru Saidu Daura Programme Manager and Country Director respectively are facing trial for alleged fraud to the tune of N66,000,000.