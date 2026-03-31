The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a company representative, Kofoworola Motunrayo Kolawole, over an alleged fraud involving N993,247,796.70. 37-Year-Old, Kolawole, an indigene of Ondo State, is currently in custody following a court-ordered remand after she reportedly turned herself in to the Commission.…...

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a company representative, Kofoworola Motunrayo Kolawole, over an alleged fraud involving N993,247,796.70.

37-Year-Old, Kolawole, an indigene of Ondo State, is currently in custody following a court-ordered remand after she reportedly turned herself in to the Commission.

The suspect was reported to have initially failed to honour several invitations by the Commission before eventually turning herself in.

Her arrest followed a petition filed by Predictus Remit Limited, a subsidiary of Fairmoney Microfinance Bank.

According to the EFCC, the suspect is accused of collaborating with two company directors, Duru Ogadima and Talukder Muhammed Khalidur Rahman, who are currently at large, alongside their firm, DKK Partners Limited, to fraudulently obtain the funds under the guise of facilitating a foreign exchange transaction.

The petitioner alleged that the money, received on November 25, 2025, was meant to be converted and remitted as the dollar equivalent of $675,219.44.

Investigations by the anti-graft agency indicated that the funds were paid into a Providus Bank account but were allegedly diverted.

The EFCC said preliminary findings showed the suspect converted the money into digital currency instead of executing the agreed transaction.

The Commission further disclosed that DKK Partners Limited was not licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to carry out such financial dealings, contrary to claims made to the petitioner.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.