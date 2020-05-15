The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has handed-over to the Lagos State government, a property forfeited by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to the Federal Government for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

The six flats of three-bedrooms and a boys’ quarter had been forfeited to the Federal Government, following an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos in 2017.

Speaking during the handover ceremonies today, the Zonal Head, EFCC, Lagos, Mohammed Rabo, said it is part of the organisation’s social responsibility towards the fight against the spread of Corona virus.

Reacting, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the Commission for the gesture, saying it is a welcome collaboration between the Federal Government and the state government.