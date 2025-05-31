The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fresh charges against the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The former CBN Governor is facing an 8-count charge of alleged money laundering totalling N7.7 billion and the ownership of a 150-square-meter Estate in Tokonoma.

The Estate has been forfeited to the federal government.

In the charge, Mr Emefiele is accused of allegedly unlawfully obtaining the Estate as well as between 2019 to 2022 having under his control the accumulated sum of N7billion.