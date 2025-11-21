The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed as “malicious” a Sahara Reporters publication alleging that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) abducted Lagos-based lawyer, Moses Oddiri, on the orders of EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, over a petition on diverted...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed as “malicious” a Sahara Reporters publication alleging that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) abducted Lagos-based lawyer, Moses Oddiri, on the orders of EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, over a petition on diverted community funds.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission described the report as “falsehood taken too far,” insisting that Oddiri’s actions were driven by personal interest rather than the welfare of Niger Delta communities.

According to the EFCC, the controversy centres on the Niger Delta Host Community Trust Fund, which, under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), must be paid into the bank accounts of recognised Host Community Benefit Trusts (HCBTs).

The Commission said Oddiri had insisted the funds be paid instead into the account of his non-governmental organisation—an act it described as a blatant violation of the PIA.

The EFCC explained that its Chairman had earlier ordered an investigation into delayed payments to two host communities in Delta State, leading to the recovery and remittance of the funds in 2024, strictly in line with PIA provisions and OPEC guidelines.

Since then, the Commission alleged, Oddiri had embarked on a campaign of blackmail after failing to secure the funds for his organisation. It said he had repeatedly targeted the EFCC and its Chairman with “spiteful and unfounded claims,” including through Sahara Reporters.

The EFCC added that it convened two stakeholder meetings in Lagos and Abuja—including community leaders, regulators and oil company representatives—to clarify the situation. At one of the meetings, the Chairman reiterated that the EFCC’s responsibility was to prevent the diversion of community funds and ensure they were channelled into development projects such as electricity and potable water.

The Commission further noted that legal action had already been initiated against Oddiri by both the EFCC Chairman and Heritage Energy Operational Services (HEOS) Ltd, whom Oddiri had similarly accused. A petition has also been submitted to the DSS.

While urging the media to avoid being misled by “characters like Oddiri,” the EFCC said it remained committed to safeguarding statutory frameworks governing host community funds.

“The EFCC will not be stampeded or blackmailed into compromising extant legal provisions,” the statement read. “The Commission remains focused on its mandate and will continue to act in the overall best interests of the nation.”