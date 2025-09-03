The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared former Abia State Commissioner, Christopher Enweremadu, wanted in connection with allegations of criminal conspiracy, diversion of public funds and money-laundering. This was disclosed in a statement shared on the official X.com page of the a...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared former Abia State Commissioner, Christopher Enweremadu, wanted in connection with allegations of criminal conspiracy, diversion of public funds and money-laundering.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the official X.com page of the anti-graft agency, signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday.

Enweremadu, who served as a cabinet member during the administration of former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

According to the statement, the agency accused Enweremadu of diverting state resources meant for developmental projects during his time in office.

EFCC urged members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to come forward and assist in ensuring justice is served.

The statement reads, “The public is hereby notified that CHRISTOPHER ENWEREMADU, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy, Diversion of Public Funds, stealing and Money Laundering.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices.”

https://x.com/officialEFCC/status/1963152000452874731

The declaration by the anti-graft agency has intensified the controversy over the mismanagement of funds by the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, which has continued to generate discussions.

TVC had earlier reported that the Abia State Government has insisted that it will recover funds not accounted for by the Ikpeazu-led administration and bring those who played a role in siphoning the state’s funds to justice.

This followed revelations made by the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, during his recent visit to Johns Hopkins University, USA, for a lecture.

Mr Otti revealed that the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu siphoned funds meant for building an airport in the state.

Otti recently carried out an investigation into the financial activities of the past administration using some audit firms.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/funds-unaccounted-for-by-past-administration-will-be-recovered-abia-govt/