The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three alleged fraudsters linked to the Q-net scam in the country.

The suspects, Olaniyan Joshua, Oyetunde Julius Akano, and Victor Oluwale who are currently undergoing interrogation in the Commission, were arrested on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Operating under the name, Mighty Infinity Millionaire Limited, the trio falsely claimed to be representatives of Q-net, a global e-commerce and direct selling company.

While Q-net has since denied any link with the suspects and their activities, investigations further revealed that the suspects were equally running a fraudulent university training in pavilions and under trees, offering fake Bachelor of Science degrees in Medicine, Nursing, Cybersecurity, Computer Studies, and Geology, among others with a false claim of affiliation with Quest International University, Malaysia.

Student victims were charged between N1.2 million and N1.3 million as registration fees from which the suspected scammers raked in hundreds of millions in proceeds of crime.

Earlier on March 24, 2025, the Commission raided Q-net University at Compensation Layout, Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja where it arrested 133 suspects.