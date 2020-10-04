The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Gombe Zonal office, says it has arrested a suspected Internet fraudster popularly known as Yahoo boy, Adebayo Olawale; and his “spiritualist” pastor, Gbenga Adesoju, who is based in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The suspects were apprehended for allegedly defrauding one Umar Hayatu of Lafiya Quarters in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State to the tune of N12.7m.

The Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement explained that the duo was apprehended at Ile-Ife following a petition jointly written by the relatives of the victim (Umar Hayatu) and transferred to the EFCC Zonal Office.

Mr Olawale and Mr Adesoju were said to have conspired and defrauded their victim using various social media platforms and phone calls on the pretext that he ( victim) won a car, some expensive phones and offer of employment into a juicy position.

The statement read, “Adebayo, the prime suspect, contacted the victim several times, using fake Facebook account names; Williams Angellina and Omolola Adebayo and deceived the victim into believing that his parents have a company abroad and will make him (victim) the Nigerian Manager of the Company at Lagos.

“The suspect further sent the victim various fake pictures of houses and cars that would be given to him as fringe benefits as soon as the company commences operation. He also promised him $US30,000 and expensive gifts

such as iPhone and jewellery.”

The anti-graft agency added that preliminary investigation revealed that the sum of N12, 798, 387.00, proceeds of the fraud, were traced to the suspect’s account in a new generation bank.

Mr Adesoju, his alleged accomplice, was also said to have received a BMW car, a plot of land and various sums of money from the proceeds of crime for giving the suspect spiritual backing.

The anti-graft agency said the two suspects had volunteered useful information and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.