Education is the right of every Child in Nigeria -Asiwaju

National Leader of the All Peoples Progress Congres Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that education is the right of every child in the country.

Receiving women leaders across the country on Wednesday, Asiwaju stated that his dream had always been to fight poverty even as a former governor of Lagos state and a Senator.

Asiwaju added that Lagos is the state that began payment of WAEC fees for indigent students without discrimination so that no one is left behind in breaking the shackles of poverty and stagnation.

The visiting women leaders commended his good works, they promised their support for him while urging him to do more.