Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 19-year-old Nsikak Okon, charging him with reckless driving, smashing several cars and knocking down three police officers in a suspected hit-and-run driving in Benin City, the state capital.

In a viral video cited by TVC News on X, in what seems like reckless driving, the driver was captured moving against traffic, running between multiple vehicles.

Reacting to the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that upon arrest, the suspect was searched, and substances suspected to be hard drugs were found.

Hundeyin further disclosed that the three police officers knocked down by the driver were immediately taken to a nearby medical facility for urgent attention.

The statement reads, “You were driving a fully and heavily tinted vehicle without number plates. You met police officers on the road and sped past in a very reckless manner.

“On your way back, you sped past again, nearly knocking down an officer. And in what appears to be very deliberate, you came back again with the same reckless speed, this time successfully knocking down three officers.”

“Two of them have been discharged, while one other is still in hospital. That did not make you stop. You proceeded to damage other people’s vehicles before you were eventually apprehended.

“Upon searching your vehicle, substances suspected to be hard drugs were found. Why have you decided to start your 2026 like this, 19-year-old Nsikak Okon?” Hundeyin concluded.