The Edo State Government has reiterated its strong commitment to the safety and security of the lives and property of residents of the state, declaring that decisive measures are already yielding results in the fight against kidnapping, cultism, and other criminal activities.

According to a Saturday statement signed by Dr Patrick Ebojele, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo stated this while addressing growing public concerns over security.

Okpebholo emphasised that his administration has made massive investments in modern security apparatus, intelligence gathering, and inter-agency collaboration to confront criminal elements head-on.

The Governor affirmed that the issue of kidnapping is being seriously and strategically addressed, noting that security operations are ongoing across the state.

He stressed that security matters are sensitive and not always suitable for public debate, as premature disclosures could undermine operational effectiveness.

While reiterating the government’s respect for the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful protest, Governor Okpebholo warned against attempts by unscrupulous individuals or groups to exploit public sentiments to destabilise the peace and security of the state.

The Governor assured, “This administration will not allow criminals or their sponsors to take Edo State hostage. Anyone involved in kidnapping, cultism, or any form of criminality will be tracked down and brought to justice. There will be no hiding place for perpetrators.”

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, and to continue with their normal daily activities, assuring them that the government is firmly in control of the security situation.

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his determination to win the battle against crime and restore lasting peace across Edo State, calling on citizens to support security agencies by providing useful information and refusing to shield criminals in their communities.

The Edo State Government remains resolute in its commitment to building a safe, peaceful, and prosperous state for all.