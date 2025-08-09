The Edo State Government has wielded the big stick banning several transport unions and a private consultancy over illegal cash collections, extortion, and public harassment in the name of revenue enforcement. The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo says it will no longer tolerate what it de...

The Edo State Government has wielded the big stick banning several transport unions and a private consultancy over illegal cash collections, extortion, and public harassment in the name of revenue enforcement.

The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo says it will no longer tolerate what it describes as economic sabotage and social oppression in the name of tax collection.

In a decisive move, the State Government banned the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), ANNEWAT, Drivers on Wheel, and Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd, a private consultant over their involvement in unlawful cash collections, intimidation, and abuse of public trust.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the state government, Umar Ikhilor says “The government considers these actions as acts of economic sabotage, social oppression, and a direct affront to law and order.

“The era of using unions as fronts to harass, intimidate, or extort drivers and road users in the name of revenue collection is over.

These groups, previously permitted to operate under strict collaboration with the Edo State Internal Revenue Service, were found to have grossly violated their mandate.