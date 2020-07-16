A group of professionals from the North and resident in Edo state, has declared support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The group is in solidarity with the Chairman of campaign council and governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, who they described as a sophisticated and skilled politician.

The professionals are confident that the choice of Governor Ganduje to lead the campaign for the election is an indication that Mr. Ize-Iyamu will win the election in September.

A statement signed by Abdallah Shugaba Tureta on behalf of the group, said that Governor Ganduje as someone who developed his state, both in human and infrastructure, he could also be a pillar in influencing the blueprint of how to move Edo state forward when their candidate wins.