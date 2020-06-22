Osagie Ize-Iyamu has been declared the winner of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state.

Mr Ize-Iyamu defeated two other aspirants – Pius Odubu and Osaze Obazee – to win the primary.

Pius Odubu served as the deputy governor of Edo State between 2012 and 2016 under the leadership of the former governor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and Osaro Obazee, who is the youngest of all the aspirants.

In the result announced by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Mr Ize-Iyamu scored 27,833 votes while Mr Odubu, the former deputy governor of the state, came second with 3,776.

Mr Obazee garnered over 2,000 votes, said Mr Izodinma who is the chairman of the primary committee of the party.

His defection back to the APC in November 2019 further worsened the crisis in the state, as it narrowed Mr Godwin Obaseki’s chances.

He served as Director General of Adams Oshiomhole’s 2nd term Campaign Organisation.

He was also the Coordinator of former President Goodluck Jonathan /Namadi Sambo Campaign Organisation.

Recently, he was honoured by the Benson Idahosa University with an honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration.

Under the administration of Lucky Igbinedion, Governor of Edo State from 1999 – 2003, Ize-Iyamu was appointed as the Chief of Staff, Government House, Edo State.

Osagie Ize Iyamu was Secretary to the state government under the same administration from 2003 – 2007.

He was the National Vice Chairman, South-South Zone of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).