President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige to meet with the organised labour, to hear their grievances on the state of the economy.

The minister disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Friday, after meeting with the President.

Dr Ngige said an expanded government delegation involving representatives from MDAs handling government revenue would meet with Organised labour, to lay bare government finances and the challenges being faced.

The Labour minister also acknowledged that government was aware of the planned strike by the tripartite unions of the non-academic staff unions of universities, and had already invited them to a meeting, to discuss, so as to address their concerns.