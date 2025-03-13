The Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is suffering a severe setback in its fight against the Mpox outbreak, six weeks after rebels supported by Rwanda took control of two major cities.

The DRC bears the highest burden of the virus, with the epicentre in the conflict-ridden east.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, around 600 Mpox patients have left hospitals as conflict with the M23 intensifies.

The number of cases nationwide increased by 31% last week, reaching about 16,255.

Many patients are now unaccounted for, while recently arrived vaccines are running low as supply routes to combat zones remain cut off. Several hospitals have also come under attack.

Efforts to trace patients and contain the virus are growing increasingly difficult, and healthcare workers are struggling to manage dwindling medical supplies.

Authorities are reportedly in talks to negotiate a temporary ceasefire to establish a humanitarian corridor, allowing essential medical supplies to reach affected areas.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has issued a warning that the Clade 1b strain of Mpox is spreading globally.

The virus, which spreads through close contact, causes fever, muscle aches, and painful, boil-like skin sores. Although typically minor, it can be lethal.

Adding to the situation, the DRC’s eastern regions are dealing with cholera and measles epidemics, which are putting further burden on an already frail healthcare system.