Chaos broke out in Nairobi on Wednesday as officials from the Nairobi County Government stormed Kenya Power’s headquarters in a dramatic protest over unpaid bills and disputed debts, leaving behind piles of garbage, clamped vehicles and gunfire.

The protest at Stima Plaza followed Kenya Power’s disconnection of electricity to several county offices, citing KSh 3.1 billion in unpaid bills.

But county officials claim the utility firm is the one owing — KSh 4.8 billion in wayleave fees for infrastructure placed on public land.

In a highly charged standoff, county workers dumped waste at the entrance, blocked sewer lines and immobilised company vehicles.

The situation escalated further when a Kenya Power security officer was shot during the chaos.

In a statement, Kenya Power strongly condemned the shooting and described it as a “gross act of lawlessness.” The company confirmed the officer was receiving medical attention and vowed to work with authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

“This reckless behaviour endangered lives and disrupted essential services. We urge the relevant authorities to take swift action,” the statement read.

Kenya Power defended its disconnection of electricity, saying it followed due process under the Energy Act after repeated attempts to recover the debt.

The clash underscores deepening tensions between local governments and national utilities. With other counties backing Nairobi’s claims, the dispute may now head to court or require federal mediation.