The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has declared its ongoing electronic membership revalidation and registration exercise a success, dismissing claims of exclusion and disenfranchisement as unfounded.

Speaking at a press briefing, the state coordinator of the exercise said the nationwide e-registration, which commenced on 1 January 2026, has recorded strong participation across Zamfara State.

He explained that the exercise is being coordinated by a central state team supported by three senatorial district coordinators, 14 local government supervisors and 294 ward agents, with the aim of ensuring that all existing members are revalidated and new members registered without discrimination.

According to him, preliminary reports from across the state indicate that the process has been orderly and inclusive, adding that the registration teams have reported no official complaints of exclusion.

“As of the first three days of the exercise, over 30,000 members have been successfully registered across the state,” he said.

A breakdown of the figures shows that Zamfara West recorded 11,651 registrations, Zamfara Central 10,595, while the Northern Zone accounted for 7,957, bringing the total to 30,203 registered members.

The APC leadership commended the participation of key party leaders, including former governors Ahmed Rufai Sani, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, saying their involvement boosted confidence in the exercise and encouraged grassroots participation.

Other prominent party stakeholders who reportedly revalidated their membership were also acknowledged for setting what the party described as a dignified example that motivated supporters across the state.

The party further praised the supervisory role of the State Chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, former chairman Lawal M. Liman Kaura, and the State Secretary, Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, for ensuring smooth coordination of the exercise.

Reacting to reports circulating on social media alleging exclusion of some members, the APC said no such complaints had been formally submitted either to the registration committee or the state party secretariat.

“We were surprised by allegations of disenfranchisement being peddled by detractors when there are clear and established channels for lodging complaints,” the party said, stressing that no genuine member would be left out of the process.

The APC urged party officials at all levels to resist attempts by what it described as moles and individuals with a history of anti-party activities to disrupt the exercise.

It also warned that any parallel or unauthorised registration efforts outside constitutionally recognised party structures would be regarded as disloyal and unacceptable.

The party expressed confidence that the unity and enthusiasm displayed during the registration exercise would position the APC for electoral success in 2027 and beyond.