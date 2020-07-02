Suspected Nigerian fraudsters, Ramon Igbalode Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi and Olalekan Jacon Ponle a.k.a Mr Woodberry have been extradited to the United States.

Both were arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates over high-level fraud, money-laundering and cyber-crimes.

In a tweet on the instagram handle of the Dubaipolicehq confirming this, the Director of the FBI extended his appreciations to Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the wanted criminals.

“The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray has praised the exceptional efforts exerted by the United Arab Emirate, represented bu the Dubai Police General HQ, in combating transnational organised cybercrime including the rrecent arrest of Raymod Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” and Olalekan Jacon Ponle aka “Woodberry” who were taken down in opetation “Fox Hunt 2”.

“Mr Wray also extended his appreciations to Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the wanted criminals, who committed money-laundering and multiple-cybercrimes, to the United States”.