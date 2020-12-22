The Department of State Services has alerted Nigerians about plans by “enemies of state” to unleash terror on vulnerable places, including critical infrastructure, places of worship as well as recreational centres during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The agency said the plot would be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

The spokesperson for the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement, however, assured that the security forces had taken measures to thwart the plot, which according to him, was meant to undermine the authority of the government.

He, therefore, urged patriotic members of the public to remain vigilant during and after the yuletide.

He stated, “The Department of State Services wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons.

Advertisement

“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the government.”

Against this backdrop, the service called on Nigerians to be extra vigilant and report strange movements to security and law enforcement agencies.

“On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.

“To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers: 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts.

Advertisement

It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website, www.dss.gov.ng, for public communication support”.

The DSS asked the citizens to take advantage of the portal and similar ones provided by related agencies, to provide information to the security agencies.

The service advised those planning to cause chaos and breach of public peace to desist, saying it would stop at nothing to apprehend and bring them to justice.

“While assuring citizens and residents of their safety during and after the festive periods, the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, with his management and staff, wishes all, happy celebrations and a prosperous 2021,” the statement added.