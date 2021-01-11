The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over what it says are plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

The Targeted States according to a press statement signed by the service Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

Part of the plans according to the service is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

The service therefore advised Nigerians to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

The Service also pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained but warns those behind the plots to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

It also asks law abiding citizens and residents to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.