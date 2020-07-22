The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has accused the Head of DSS at NAIA, Mr. Safiyanu Abba of deliberately obstructing the airport Security process and slapping an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty.

In a tweet shared on their Official Twitter Account, the DSS official was also alleged to have breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.