DSS files terrorism charges against 2 detained Igboho’s aides

The Department of State Services has filed terrorism charges against two detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho.

The charges were filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja after over two months since the arrested and detained the 2 aides and the DSS refusal to grant them bail despite a court order.

In the suit contains a 5 count terrorism charges against Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde (female).

The DSS alleged that Mr Oyetunji was in possession of fire arms for terrorism-related activities while Mrs Babatunde promoted terroristic acts through her Facebook account.