Breaking News

DSS files terrorism charges against 2 detained Igboho’s aides

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News about Sunday Igboho: Armed have stolen Igboho's aides case file - Lawyer Igboho's Aides in Court

The Department of State Services has filed terrorism charges against two detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho.

The charges were filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja after over two months since the arrested and detained the 2 aides and the DSS refusal to grant them bail despite a court order.

In the suit contains a 5 count terrorism charges against Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde (female).

The DSS alleged that Mr Oyetunji was in possession of fire arms for terrorism-related activities while Mrs Babatunde promoted terroristic acts through her Facebook account.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Nigerian Governors hold emergency meeting today over minimum wage

TVCN
Oct 30, 2018

The Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, (more…)

Sri Lanka reinstates death penalty for drug crimes ahead of polls

TVCN
Jun 26, 2019

Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday signed death sentences for four people (more…)

Federal-Mortgage-Bank-TVCNews

Only 5 pct of Nigerian houses are financed by mortgage – MBAN

TVCN
Feb 5, 2018

The Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria has said that only five per cent of the 13.7 million housing…

COVID-19: NGOs Support Health Workers With PPEs As Cases Rise

TVCN
Sep 9, 2020

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Yoruba Nation agitators storm Ibadan to demand release of Sunday Igboho

21 Jul 2021 3.50 pm

Some Yoruba Nation agitators have stormed…

Continue reading

Sowore kicks as FG requests to transfer him to Prison

04 Dec 2019 5.09 pm

Online publisher and Convener of #RevolutionNow…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News about Sunday Igboho: DSS withdraws application against 4 out of 12 Sunday Igboho's aides

DSS withdraws application against 4 out of 12 aides of Sunday igboho

24 Aug 2021 11.34 am

The Department of State Service has approached…

Continue reading