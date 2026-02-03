The Department of State Services has arraigned a former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and his son on a five count charge of aiding and abetting terrorism through financing....

The Department of State Services (DSS)has arraigned the former attorney general of the federation Abubakar Malami, and his Son Abudlazizz Malami on a 5 count charge of allegedly abetting terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

They were arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the federal high court Abuja , where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the charge the former AGF is accused knowingly abetting terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose casefiles were brought to your office as the Attorney-General of the Federation, for prosecution.

Mr Malami and his son is also accused of engaging in an alleged conduct in preparation to commit act of terrorism by having in their possession and without licence, a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of Cartridges and Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar AAA 5’20 Cartridges.