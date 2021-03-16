The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed up five filling stations in the Ilorin metropolis over offences ranging from over-pricing, under-dispensing and abscondment.

Speaking with journalists after monitoring over 35 filling stations in the state capital on Tuesday, the Controller, Ilorin field office of the DPR, Engineer Sule Yusuf, said that there is no fuel scarcity and plan to increase fuel price in the country.

He disclosed that his team visited about 35 filing stations out of which 5 were sealed for various discrepancies.

Mr Yusuf added that the sealed stations will only be reopened when they show remorse, pay sanction fees and comply.

The DPR advised consumers to watch out so they are not short-changed in order to get value for their money.