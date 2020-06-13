The Department of Petroleum Resources, Abuja Zonal Operations has embarked on inspection of some fuel retail outlets to monitor and detect contaminated diesel being sold in some locations across the country and FCT.

It is also checking to ensure that fuel stations are complying and dispensing fuel at recently reviewed pump prices.

There had been reports of contaminated diesel being dispensed in the FCT and that fuel stations were selling above the stipulated pump price.

The officials collected samples of products for tests and are currently waiting for the results

After going round, the DPR officials expressed satisfaction that over ninety four percent of petrol stations monitored were selling at 121.50 naira and 123.50 per litre in line with official price range.

Out of the thrity six petrol retail outlets, only two defaulted, Rahamaniya oil and gas, Mpape and Yinzag Petrol, Mabushi, who were found to be selling above 123.50 .

The defaulted retail outlets were sealed, sanctioned, and directed to comply with the new prices

They were later unsealed .

The DPR zonal controller urged marketers across the nation to comply with the official selling price range and not to cheat the public by selling above pump price.

Zonal Controller of DPR, Abubakar Buba warned that any station found selling above the fuel pump price risks being sealed with a penalty fine of a hundred thousand naira per pump.