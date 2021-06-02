The outgoing Zamfara State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, has on Wednesday handed over the affairs of the ministry to the Permanent Secretary Sani Nasarawa, as directed by the state Governor Bello Matawalle.

The brief ceremony took place at the conference hall of the ministry in Daza area, of Gusau metropolis

The former Commissioner Ibrahim Dosara who listed some of the achievements he recorded during the two months of his tenure in office said, the ministry under his watch has achieved alot

According to him, the ministry secured the reopening of the state FM station which was shut down by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) two weeks before his appointment as the commissioner of the ministry.

He said he also secured the approval of the Governor to establish the state Media Corporation which is aimed at enhancing the capacity, efficiency and effectiveness of the state media industry to generate revenue and serve the people better in terms of information, enlightenment, entertainment and awareness.

Accordingly, the state media corporation if establish will have the AM Radio, Gold City FM, Zamfara State Television, Zamfara State Newspaper Company—Publishers of the Legacy Newspapers, the State Censors Board and the state Government Printing Press will work under close supervision of the Media Corporation.

Dosara stated that with close supervision of the Management of the Corporation, the revenue generation derive of the media industry will increase for remittance to the State Government coffers

“When the new media corporation takes off, it will provide more job opportunities and promote the state media services to international standard” Dasara said

“We have mapped out plans to make all the state media outfits begin online publication of their contents for wider and effective coverage aimed at increasing listeners, viewers and readers”

He adds that aside the live streaming of our programs, the Ministry intend to deploy correspondents across all the nineteen northern states, the FCT and beyond

The Ministry has also set up plans to provide on- the – job training for all categories of staff under the state owned media outfits.

The outgoing commissioner therefore urged the Permanent Secretary and the management of the ministry not to relent their efforts to ensure the implementation of the new government policies for the realization of their set objectives.

He thanked governor Bello Matawale for the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity and also appeal to staff of the ministry to give the permanent secretary all the needed support to succeed.

The handing over was made amidst all Directors of the Ministry, heads of parastatals under the ministry who were seen visibly disturbed for the untimely and sudden change.