Factional Edo state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Anselm Ojezua has appealed to the supporters of the party to remain calm as the leadership of the party will meet on Saturday to properly respond to the report of the screening committee.

The panel disqualified governor Godwin Obaseki and two other aspirants from participating in the party’s primary.

Mr Ojezua said the results didn’t come as a surprise to him as the governor alluded to the fact that he will not get Justice from the screening exercise.

He appealed to leaders and members of APC in Edo State to remain calm adding that the validity of the screening Committee has not been properly established.