A dispatch rider employed by Dibecs Industry Limited in Okpella, Edo State, allegedly staged his own kidnapping after losing N1.3 million belonging to the company through gambling.

The rider, identified as David Ekes, reportedly lost the funds on a visual sports betting platform before travelling to Abuja. While there, he sold his mobile phone, checked into a hotel, and concocted the fake abduction to hide the financial loss.

Ekes later told police that three armed men had kidnapped him and seized the money from his possession. His disappearance had initially sparked concern after his brother, Moses, reported him missing to the Okpella Police Division on January 27.

Eno Ikoedem, spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, said investigations revealed that Ekes left his quarters alone on a black, unregistered motorcycle, travelling from Factory 2 to Factory 3 in breach of company regulations, and was not seen again.

She noted that the motorcycle was later found parked along the road leading to Factory 3. Police searched the surrounding bush, recorded relevant evidence, and launched a formal investigation into his disappearance.

“Further inquiries led to the discovery that the alleged kidnapping was staged after the rider lost the company’s money to gambling activities,” the command confirmed.

According to her, “However, in a turn of events, information was received that the missing person had returned on his own and was reportedly weak. He was taken to a hospital in Okpella, where police operatives visited and monitored his condition.

“Upon his discharge, the suspect initially volunteered his statement alleging that he was kidnapped by three unidentified men, forced to trek barefoot through the forest for over three days, during which his Tecno Camon mobile phone was taken and funds were withdrawn from his First Bank account.

“Discrete investigation, however, revealed that between 25/01/2026 and 26/01/2026, the suspect lost a total sum of ₦1,308,000.00, belonging to his company and a customer, through online gambling on a visual sports betting platform, he then immediately travelled to Abuja, sold his mobile phone, lodged in a hotel, and deliberately staged his own kidnapping to cover up the financial loss. The suspect has since confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court to serve as a deterrent to others.”