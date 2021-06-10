Directors of security formations across states in northwest Nigeria are in Kaduna state to discuss insecurity in the region.

They are evolving strategies at ensuring that lives and properties are better secured in the region.

The host governor, Nasir El-rufai laments that bandits are becoming bolder and more dangerous in the states.

He says tackling the security challenges will require the collaboration of all the states in the region.

He calls for the strengthening of intelligence gathering to discover the criminals and disrupt their plans.

The security heads have stressed the need for inter-agency collaboration in the fight against bandits and criminals.