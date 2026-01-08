The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has officially clarified that January 15 will be observed as Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day. Previously known as “Armed Forces Remembrance Day,” the name was changed to better capture the dual purpose of the occasion: honouring the living members of t...

Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information (DDI), made the clarification in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement read, “January 15 is set aside annually by the Federal Government of Nigeria to honor the living personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) while acknowledging the sacrifices of those who have paid the supreme price to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity as well as the lives and properties of its citizens.

“Previously known as ‘Armed Forces Remembrance Day’, the name was officially changed to ‘Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day’ to better reflect the dual essence of the occasion in honouring the living while also acknowledging the fallen heroes.

“The day is preceded by a week of various activities, culminating in a grand parade and wreath-laying ceremony on 15 January.

General Uba called on the media to use “Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day” in all future reporting.

He commended journalists for their unwavering support in the fight against insecurity and expressed optimism for even stronger collaboration in the future.